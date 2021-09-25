CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, SC

Lee County School District adds to call for proviso repeal; now all tri-county districts want reversal on statewide mask mandate ban

By KAREEM WILSON kareem@theitem.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool leaders in Lee County are joining the fight to convince state lawmakers to repeal an amendment in the state budget that prohibits mask mandates in schools. Lee County School District Board of Trustees introduced and unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday compelling the state's General Assembly to reconvene and repeal Proviso 1.108. The proviso states public school districts can't use state funds to implement mask mandates for students or staff. If any district goes against this condition, it risks losing state funding.

