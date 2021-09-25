CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Violin instructor sexually assaulted student during lessons, police say

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A violin instructor was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a minor he gave lessons to, authorities said. Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth degree criminal sexual contact, according to a joint release from the Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. woman killed when car leaves Turnpike, strikes bridge, police say

A Newark woman died early Sunday when her car left the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, flipped over and struck a bridge support, the New Jersey State Police said. Mabel Cerrate-Valdez, 24, died of her injuries in the 7:40 a.m. crash in the inner lanes of a northbound stretch of the highway near mile marker 53.6 in Bordentown Township, police said. Cerrate-Valdez’s car left the highway to the right.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
157K+
Followers
74K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy