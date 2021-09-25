Violin instructor sexually assaulted student during lessons, police say
A violin instructor was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a minor he gave lessons to, authorities said. Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth degree criminal sexual contact, according to a joint release from the Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.www.nj.com
