Violin instructor sexually assaulted student during lessons, police say

A Newark woman died early Sunday when her car left the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County, flipped over and struck a bridge support, the New Jersey State Police said. Mabel Cerrate-Valdez, 24, died of her injuries in the 7:40 a.m. crash in the inner lanes of a northbound stretch of the highway near mile marker 53.6 in Bordentown Township, police said. Cerrate-Valdez’s car left the highway to the right.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO