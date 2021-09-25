CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard dominates in Ivy opener, 49-17, Murphy has most wins

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener Friday night. A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale’s Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy.

Harvard Crimson

In Home and Ivy Opener, Football Rolls Brown, 49-17

The Crimson and Bears line up for a second-down snap in front of a packed house at Harvard Stadium. The Harvard defense would pitch a shutout in the first half en route to a 49-17 victory. By Josie W. Chen, Angela Dela Cruz, and Truong L. Nguyen. Under the Friday...
HARVARD, MA
harvardmagazine.com

Football 2021: Harvard 49, Brown 17

Friday in Cambridge was grey, with rain ever-threatening. But at 6:30 p.m.—30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of the Harvard football team’s home opener against Ivy League rival Brown—the sun glinted through the clouds. It was a perfect harbinger for the return of football to ancient Harvard Stadium after a pandemic-enforced hiatus of 678 days. Before a surprisingly large crowd of 20,748—the biggest for a non-Yale game since 2010, when 21,704 attended the home opener against Holy Cross—the Crimson thrashed the Bears 49-17. In the first conference game for both teams, Harvard pushed its overall record to 2-0, while Brown dropped to 0-2. Moreover, Crimson coach Tim Murphy achieved his 180th victory at Harvard, becoming the winningest coach in Ivy annals, edging ahead of Yale’s Carmen Cozza, who won 179 from 1965 to ’96.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
James Madison
#Harvard#Ivy League#The Ivy#College Football#American Football#Ap#Yale#Fcs
