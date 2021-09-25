Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

Daniel Lynch takes the loss. This is going to be one of the shortest recaps of the season, and it’s because there just isn’t very much to report. The Indians beat the Royals, 4-1, on Tuesday night in a game that was over around the time games typically start here. Daniel Lynch was done in by a three-run first, when he opened his outing with two walks and a single. He got a strikeout, but Yu Chang hit a bases-clearing triple to left field, and it came with plenty of controversy. Andrew Benintendi originally moved back, slipped a bit, ran forward to try to catch a line drive that he should have handled, slipped again, and missed it. It rolled to the wall. He should have caught the ball, but Lynch put himself in a bad spot with the baserunners that proceeded the triple. Cleveland got another run in the second on a solo home run by Ernie Clement. Lynch tossed four shutout innings to close out his night, but the damage was done. Lynch: six innings, four hits, four runs, three walks, five strikeouts.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO