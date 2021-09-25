Boosters praise promise of 5280 Trail across Denver

The final stretch of the walk from Denver Union Station to the Buell Public Media Center on 21st and Arapahoe has become a lot shadier ... in a good way. More than 30 Shumard oak trees line the sidewalk on 21st Street from Lawrence to Larimer. And although they are currently in above-ground tree boxes (i.e., not there permanently ... yet), they are a small part of what city leaders believe will be an enduring, “transformational” addition to Denver: The 5280 Trail.