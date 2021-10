NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is holding public hearings on proposed rule changes that could change the oil and gas industry in the state. The rules are intended to reduce ozone pollution but some argue they go too far. The New Mexico Environment Department is focusing new regulations on the northeast and southeast New Mexico. It is an effort to level pollution as oil and natural gas is pumped from the ground.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO