Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey was crossed by John Jay on Monday, falling to the opponent at home 2-5. “We need to show up to every game and today we did not come ready to play,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “We have a very hard schedule with three games this week. It takes a physical toll on my players. John Jay played well and beat us to the ball. Tomorrow we regroup and prepare for Horace Greeley on Thursday and White Plains on Friday. We take one game at a time.”

RYE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO