With no more pressure of a pesky playoff race to worry about, the Phillies were free to play their game and try to grab their first winning record since 2011. It’s small potatoes, of course, nothing to hang their hat on when they were as close to playing meaningful October baseball as they were. Yet with this team, it’s probably something we’ll see touted early and often in the coming days.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO