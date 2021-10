All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season is upon us, meaning it’s officially time to indulge in all your bloody and gory cravings. And what better way to induce some much-desired fear than with a spine-tingling horror movie? There’s no shortage of thrilling and creepy films for horror buffs to binge through the month of October, and luckily streamers such as Paramount Plus make it easier than ever to stream...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO