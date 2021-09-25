CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0qjE_0c7U4DW100
Biden President Joe Biden walks to the Quad summit with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Meeting with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan, President Joe Biden declared Friday that the U.S. and other members of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as “the Quad" are showing they “know how to get things done" in an increasingly complicated corner of the globe.

Biden and his fellow leaders— Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga — are all grappling with a rising China that Biden has accused of coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering.

They made no direct mention of China as they opened the group's first ever in-person meeting, but the Pacific power played a big part in the private talks.

Suga raised concerns about China intentions in the South China Sea, where it's stepped up its military presence in recent years, and the East China Sea, where a long-running dispute about a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing is a point of concern.

Suga also raised concerns about Chinese action towards Taiwan, said Japan’s foreign press secretary Tomoyuki Yoshida. On Thursday, Beijing dispatched 24 jets toward Taiwanese airspace after it submitted its application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact. The prime minister “emphasized the importance of the peace and stability in the Taiwan strait,” according to Yoshida.

Following the summit, the leaders issued a joint statement pledging “to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas.”

The Quad leaders also announced Japan would work with India on a $100 million investment in COVID-19 vaccine and treatment drugs. They launched an initiative to bolster semiconductor supply chains. And they unveiled a new fellowship for graduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to study at top U.S. universities.

Biden has repeatedly made a case that the U.S. and likeminded allies need to deliver results on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other fundamental matters in what he's deemed a race between democracies and autocracies.

Morrison and the others seemed to pick up that message at Friday's summit.

“We are liberal democracies, believe in a world order that favors freedom,” Morrison said. "And we believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific, because we know that’s what delivers a strong, stable and prosperous region.

Biden and Modi also met prior to the summit for a one-on-one meeting. The president played up ties to India — referencing Vice President Kamala Harris' Indian heritage and even his own family ties to the subcontinent.

Biden also made clear he saw tightening relations with the world's biggest democracy — one that shares a neighborhood with China and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — as vital for both sides.

“I’ve long believed the U.S.-India relationship can help us solve an awful lot of global challenges," Biden said..

The Quad is an informal alliance formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Biden has sought to reinvigorate the alliance, putting a spotlight on a chief foreign policy goal: greater attention to the Pacific and a rising China. The alliance met earlier this year, virtually, and announced plans to boost vaccination manufacturing in India.

The Japanese and Indian governments welcomed a recent announcement that the U.S., as part of a new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

That will allow Australia to conduct longer patrols and give it an edge on the Chinese navy. But the announcement infuriated France, which accused the Biden administration of stabbing it in the back by squelching its own $66 billion deal to provide diesel-powered submarines.

Tensions between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron eased after the two leaders spoke Wednesday and agreed to take steps to coordinate more closely in the Indo-Pacific.

Michael Green, who served as senior director for Asia at the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration, said Japan and India welcome the United States-United Kingdom-Australian alliance “because it will really for the next 50 years reset the trajectories in naval power in the Pacific and from the perspective of those countries stabilize things as China massively builds up its naval forces.”

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has called it a reflection of “outdated Cold War, zero-sum mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception” that will intensify a regional arms race.

The meeting concluded a busy week of wider diplomacy for Biden, who addressed the U.N. General Assembly in which he stressed that the U.S. does not seek a Cold War with China. He also hosted a virtual global summit on COVID-19.

Despite Australia and the U.S. taking multiple measures to counter China’s economic and military power, Morrison left the White House meeting Friday determined to not publicly confront the Chinese.

“We’re there to make the region stronger, more prosperous, stable. It’s a positive initiative designed to lift the well being of the people," he said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and emphasized in their joint statement “the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks.” The issue is of particular concern to the Modi government, which is concerned about elements of the Taliban government who have supported attacks on India in the past.

Modi was expected to bring up Afghanistan during his meeting with Biden and to raise objections to the Taliban's effort to get recognition at the United Nations. The Indian government also has concerns about the influence it believes Pakistan's intelligence service exerted in how factions of the Taliban divvied up government offices in Kabul.

Suga also raised concerns about North Korea. Pyongyang last week said it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time, striking a target in the sea some 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

That test came after the North this month said it tested new cruise missiles, which it intends to make nuclear-capable, that can strike targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away, a distance putting all of Japan and U.S. military installations there within reach.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed reporting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
The Independent

2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests

North and South Korea restored a stalled communication hotline after weeks of a hiatus in a small, fragile reconciliation step Monday, as the North pushes hard to win outside concessions with a mix of conciliatory gestures and missile tests.Liaison officials from the two Koreas exchanged messages over a cross-border communication channel on Monday morning, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said. The two Koreas are expected to restore other communication channels running across their tense border later Monday as they have both previously expressed their intentions to reopen them. The phone and fax channels — which the rival Koreas use to set...
WORLD
AFP

NKorea says will restore severed communications with South

North Korea will restore cross-border communications with its southern counterpart from Monday after dropping them in August, the official KCNA news agency reported. The decision comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks. The tests prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the restoration of cross-border communications, which were severed more than a year earlier. But the detente was short-lived, as North Korea stopped answering calls just two weeks later.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Zhao Lijian
The Independent

Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

Japan s Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.Kishida replaced Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote for prime minister later Monday because the party and its coalition partner control both houses. He and his Cabinet will then be sworn in at a palace ceremony, replacing Suga's. Suga leaves after only one year in office after seeing his support...
POLITICS
citizentruth.org

Meet the Biden Advisor Who Wants a Cold War with China

As a longtime Hawaii resident, I have always wondered how the former President of the United States, Grover Cleveland, was so ineffective when it came to foreign policy matters. His efforts to right the wrong of the unauthorized armed invasion and imprisonment of the last sovereign monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom, Queen Liliʻuokalani, in 1893 fell woefully short. Corporate and military forces influenced Congress to undermine Cleveland and, ultimately, successfully orchestrate the overthrow of the sovereign nation of Hawaii.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Ap#Australian#Indian#Japanese#Chinese#Taiwanese#Trans Pacific
AFP

North Korea slams UN over its meeting on missile test

North Korea on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the country's latest missile tests, accusing the member states of toying with a "time-bomb". Pyongyang said Friday it had successfully fired an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by the nuclear-armed state, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January. In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development. The tests prompted UN Security Council member states to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea on Friday, called by the United States, Britain and France.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday as the UN Security Council failed to issue a statement after an emergency meeting on the recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.
MILITARY
The Independent

China sends 25 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

China sent 25 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in a large display of force on China's National Day Friday. The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers, among other planes. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.Last week, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.
POLITICS
Navy Times

Threats from Russia more immediate, but threats from China greater: report

For the United States, the 20-year war in Afghanistan may over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain. And while the most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand. With the Chinese increasing aerial shows of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
hngn.com

North Korea Launches Short-Range Missile Into The Sea, Tells UN It Has The Right To Test Weapons

South Korea's military and Tokyo authorities said North Korea has launched a short-range missile towards the sea off its east coast. Authorities in South Korea and the United States are examining the launch's details. However, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that it "might be a ballistic missile," which can carry big nuclear weapons and is prohibited under UN sanctions.
MILITARY
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
sldinfo.com

France, the EU and the Indo-Pacific

Paris – The temperature in the Indo Pacific region has risen for the Western allies in general and for France in particular. President Emmanuel Macron clearly sees a pressing need for a switch to a new principal partner after Australia cancelled a planned order for the French designed Barracuda conventional attack submarine, deemed by Canberra to be inadequate to meet a perceived rising threat from China.
POLITICS
BBC

Modi at Quad summit: The China factor in Delhi's Indo-Pacific strategy

Like a lot of meetings this past year and a half, the first summit of the 'Quad' was virtual. The leaders from the group, which comprises the US, India, Australia and Japan, connected online from their various nations back in March and agreed to cooperate on delivering one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Asian countries by the end of 2022.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy