The A & W Titans bounced back from their first loss of 2021 with a Homecoming win over Ridgewood, 52 to 6. Wethersfield rushed for over 400 yards on Friday against Ridgewood and they will need that strong ground game led by Darius Dickerson and Cole Troxell as they welcome A-Town to Titans home field on Friday, September 24th. A-Town is coming off of a 38 to 14 win over Mercer County.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO