Finn Balor will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules tonight in Columbus. While Balor lost his first shot at "The Tribal Chief" earlier this month, the Irish Superstar has opted to revive his painted persona "The Demon" for the first time in over two years, which almost always spells victory for the two-time NXT Champion. He's got a 13-1 record as The Demon and a perfect 6-0 on the main roster as his only loss came when he faced Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match back at NXT TakeOver: The End in June 2016. Balor seemingly retired the gimmick when he became "The Prince" during his second NXT run, but now that it's back it's the perfect time to reflect on Balor's history with the gimmick.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO