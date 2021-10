A doctor in Texas wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post in which he detailed how he performed an abortion that violated a new state law that bans most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy. It marks what is likely the most direct and public challenge yet to the law and the author is expected to face a number of lawsuits after the piece was published Saturday evening. “I understand that by providing an abortion beyond the new legal limit, I am taking a personal risk, but it’s something I believe in strongly,” Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB/GYN, wrote in the opinion piece. “I believe abortion is an essential part of health care. … I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO