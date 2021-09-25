CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with late afternoon and evening showers

By Carol Robidoux and Rick Gordon
manchesterinklink.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Mix sun & clouds with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm High 75 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Periods of showers Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph. Sunday: Showers early with sunshine by afternoon High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph. Monday:...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Showers and storms continue this evening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of showers and storms are moving across the area, some bringing heavy downpours at times. Batches of rain and storms were with us for much of Sunday and will continue through the overnight. Some areas have picked up more than 2″ of rain today, but most have just seen about a quarter of an inch. We’re expecting another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain for most. Some local areas will see more.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
CBS Sacramento

Coming Week To Bring Fall-Like Weather, Chance Of Rain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KWQC

Spotty Showers This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Skies will partially clear overnight and morning temperatures will drop to the mid-50s for most. There will be clouds coming in from the north tomorrow and there will be a small chance for a couple of showers into Monday afternoon. Passing clouds Tuesday could bring a small rain chance too. Highs the next few days will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday rain chances will be better and will continue into Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s return by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon#Wsw#Mix Sun Clouds#Light Variable#Canadian
manchesterinklink.com

Rainy days and Mondays: Periods of showers with mid-week sunshine ahead

Today: Cloudy & cool with periods of showers High 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers High 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Partial clearing late Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable. Wednesday:...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy