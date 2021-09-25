CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Was the no-ball call the right one and how far have India progressed in Australia series?

By Sporting News
Sporting News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia 275 for 5 (Mooney 125*, McGrath 74, Carey 39*) defeated India Women 274 for 7 (Mandhana 86, Ghosh 44, Goswami 28*; McGrath 3-45, Molineux 2-28) by five wickets. The scorecard may record that Australia won the second One-Day International by five wickets; for those who watched as India celebrated victory and then had it denied in a dramatic, chaotic conclusion such a cool description of ‘five-wicket win’ will never do.

