Being the Sixth Man of the Year for the Utah Jazz last season, Jordan Clarkson was at a lot of games for the Jazz. Hayley Crombleholm of KUTV created one of the best clips you’ll ever see of Jordan Clarkson. Crombleholme, who afterwards realized who she had interviewed, asked Jordan Clarkson “Did you go to any Jazz games?” and Clarkson’s response of “Yeah, a lot” is one of the best things I’ve ever seen.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO