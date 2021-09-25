CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Graduates protest handling of COVID-19

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night protesters stood quite literally on Michigan State University (MSU) President Stanley’s doorstep, demanding for their complaints to be taken seriously. Protestors there outlined their demands to keep themselves and their classmates safe and healthy, and expressed their dissatisfaction with how the university has handled COVID-19. MSU graduate students stood side by side, singing and chanting outside President Stanley’s home, protesting what they say is the university’s failure to provide safe working conditions as COVID-19 numbers rise.

