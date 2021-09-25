The Slam Bang Story of Ickamore Twerpwhistle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. To those who grew up in the Fort Worth/Dallas metroplex in the 1960s and early '70s, the mere mention of the name "Icky Twerp" brings a smile of fond remembrance. As the host of Slam Bang Theater on Fort Worth's independent, local, non-network-affiliated channel 11, he delighted youngsters with his slapstick shenanigans in live broadcasts five days a week.