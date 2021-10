Oh My Girl Seunghee recently unveiled the kind of hate comments she mostly gets from haters after she made her debut as a K-pop idol. Seunghee debuted in the K-pop scene as Oh My Girl's member in April 2015. She is known for her cute visuals, energetic personality, and sense of humor. Despite this, she is one of the many idols who consistently receive hate comments from netizens.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO