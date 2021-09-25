CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Changing work formats because of tech, virus could put Sumter more on the map

By BRUCE MILLS bruce@theitem.com
Item
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase "Sumter is in the middle of everything" might take on a new meaning as remote and hybrid work formats become increasingly popular with employers. Given ever-increasing technology and escalated by COVID-19, people are not working in the same way as before, and smaller cities and towns could see the benefits, according to a regional economist and a local Realtor who spoke this week on changing work cultures.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Real Estate#Map#Metropolitan Areas#Federal Reserve Bank#Richmond Regional
