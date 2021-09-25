Grapevine Vintage Railroad and Mattel present Day Out With Thomas

Singing along to your favorite songs and enjoy the beauty of the Grapevine Lake. What could be better than that? Take a trip down memory lane as we bring the sunset to life with some of the best classic live music hits featuring your favorite genres and decades each night. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing family outing at the Grapevine Lake or a tasteful date night, bring your picnic blanket, chairs and your best dance moves for a truly unique imagining of live music by the lake for two nights in October. Fun kids activities will be available during the concerts to help entertain those little ones while you sing the night away! Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase or feel free to bring your own picnic. Doors open at 5:00pm each day. The bands will begin playing at 6:30pm.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO