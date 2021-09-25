Grapevine Vintage Railroad and Mattel present Day Out With Thomas
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A Day Out With Thomas: The Party Train Tour, presented by Mattel, will find Thomas rolling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Cotton Belt Depot for a day of family-friendly fun. Little engineers and their families are invited to take an approximately 25-minute ride on their favorite engine and meet Sir Topham Hatt®, Controller of the Railway. Guests can stop by the Tryke Corral and enjoy storytelling, lawn games, petting zoo, entertainment, and more Thomas-themed activities. There will also be a pop-up gift shop with exclusive Thomas swag.fortworth.culturemap.com
