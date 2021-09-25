CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

GIRLS TENNIS: Lumberjacks keep rolling, sweep latest triangular

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- The phrase itself is becoming just about as common as their triangulars: The Bemidji High School girls tennis team picked up another sweep. This time, the Lumberjacks beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 and Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 at BHS on Tuesday for the latest in a long line of victories. With two more in tow, Bemidji (13-1) has now strung together 11 straight wins and clinched its fifth triangular sweep of the season.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Packer
The Hill

Biden admin to press China on complying with Trump-era trade pact

The Biden administration plans to begin direct talks with China about its failure to comply with aspects of the so-called “phase one” trade agreement brokered under the Trump administration, a senior administration official said. “We are not going to predetermine what the outcomes of those conversations are, but based on...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy