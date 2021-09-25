GIRLS TENNIS: Lumberjacks keep rolling, sweep latest triangular

BEMIDJI -- The phrase itself is becoming just about as common as their triangulars: The Bemidji High School girls tennis team picked up another sweep. This time, the Lumberjacks beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 and Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 at BHS on Tuesday for the latest in a long line of victories. With two more in tow, Bemidji (13-1) has now strung together 11 straight wins and clinched its fifth triangular sweep of the season.