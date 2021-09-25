CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

What’s on thr Easel?

boothbayregister.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I like to paint a gentle incoming tide. There is something so soothing about it. It is almost meditational. This was one of those days. Another benefit of plein air painting. To see other paintings, visit my website.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
vashonbeachcomber.com

What’s happening in arts

A brand new gallery recently opened on Vashon. It’s located in the heart of town between VALISE Gallery and Gravy restaurant. If you walk by too fast you may miss it, because it’s only 25 inches tall, 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep. It’s the Free Mini-Gallery, the first...
VASHON, WA
brownstoner.com

Take a Deep Dive Into the Built Environment With the 11th Annual Archtober

With a full calendar of exhibits, tours and activities, architecture enthusiasts can soak up knowledge about the city’s designed environment with the 11th annual Archtober. This year the month-long celebration, organized by the Center for Architecture, includes a mix of in-person and virtual events that takes the exploration of architecture and design around the five boroughs and beyond. The “Building of the Day” architect-led tours provide an in-person look at the latest in design, like the renovated Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch by Toshiko Mori and Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn, while the “Travel To” series of virtual tours allow a look at projects in Los Angeles and Mexico City. If you want to enjoy the fall weather outside of the city there are also some in-person weekend tours to spots like Art Omi and the New Canaan Historical Society.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Illini

What’s in Your Backpack?

As students return to campus and in-person classes, more and more backpacks are returning to the scene. Find out what some students put in theirs and why!
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Easel
mymodernmet.com

8 of the Greatest Easels That Painters of All Kinds Love To Use

There are just some things that you need as a painter. Pigment and brushes are essential, of course, as is a canvas and palette, but don't forget about the easel. Although this frame might feel like an afterthought, an easel will be your greatest companion as you put in the hours to paint.
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
boothbayregister.com

Boogie2Shooz on the deck!

It’s gonna be a beautiful weekend in the Harbor and we are still going full swing on the deck! Saturday we have the BRHS class of 1971’s 50th class reunion from 1-5. Boogie2Shooz will be providing the entertainment as we wind down what can certainly be said was a crazy summer. Sunday we have the Doug Morgan Band on the deck from 2-5.
boothbayregister.com

Fall Fiddle Fest at The Waldo

In a celebration of Maine’s music heritage, The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St., Waldoboro, is hosting a two-day, multi-venue event, Maine Fall Fiddle Fest, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. This official Maine Bicentennial event was postponed from last fall. Accomplished Maine musicians Smokey McKeen and Ellen Gawler...
WALDOBORO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
boothbayregister.com

River Arts’ call for photographers

River Arts in Damariscotta invites photographers to submit work for the upcoming juried “Photo Show” open to original photographic works. Deadline for dropping off work at the gallery is Saturday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. River Arts is pleased to announce that photographer Rose Marasco has accepted the invitation to be the juror for this show.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Winter Festival moves to Common

Food Trucks A-Go and C C Snack Co. are pleased to announce the annual Boothbay Winter Festival will take place this winter on the Boothbay Common, and we’re inviting everyone to participate! Join us during the most festive time of year as we bring the Common to life with tens of thousands of twinkling lights, delicious cuisine from local food trucks, a German-style holiday market, and so much more.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center

Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend , Oct. 1-3. From a kiln opening and sale, to an exhibition, artist talks, and tours of their new studio, Watershed’s suite of events offers an inside look at the organization’s bucolic 54-acre campus and an opportunity to connect with makers from around the state.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

This week at the Harbor Theater

Harbor Theater reopens Friday, Oct. 1 with new interior upgrades and cosmetic changes to enhance every audience member’s experience. It’s good to be back!. “The Addams Family 2” - Rated PG - Runtime 1 hours, 33 minutes - is an all-new animated movie that opens nationwide and at Harbor Theater. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To bond with the whole family, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Playing at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 2, Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 7; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
MOVIES
boothbayregister.com

Banned Books by Latinx Authors

National Hispanic American Heritage Month takes place from September 15 through October 15. National Banned Books Week takes place from September 26 through October 2. So we’ve decided to mark both occasions with a bookshelf of banned books by Latinx authors!. Looking for more books by Latinx authors?. Books to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Broadway's 'Aladdin' goes dark for days as it battles virus

The Broadway hit “Aladdin” is having trouble keeping COVID-19 contained.Disney Theatrical Productions said it will cancel Friday's performance and all shows until Oct. 12 after “additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected.”The show reopened Tuesday following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic, but was forced to close Wednesday when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical’s company. It restarted Thursday but Friday proved too much. In many ways, the temporary closure proves that the monitoring system is working. "This 12-day pause allows the ‘Aladdin’ company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
boothbayregister.com

Fall harvest bake and cheese sale at Historical Society

The best thing you can do this Saturday is head to the Boothbay Region Historical Society at 72 Oak Street, Boothbay Harbor. On Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. until all is sold, you will find a stunning array of delicious freshly baked pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and more. There will also be several gluten-free additions this year. As an added treat, you may purchase a pound or half-pound of melt-in-your-mouth aged cheddar cheese from Vermont’s popular Grafton Village Cheese Company. If you don’t want to take the chance of missing out on the aged cheddar, you may make your purchase at the museum on Friday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The baked goods will be waiting for you on Saturday morning, but don’t dawdle as these delights sell out quickly!
BOOTHBAY, ME
Reporter Newspapers

Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’

Theatrical Outfit is opening its new season with the Atlanta premiere of “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s epic story of the Trojan Wars, “The Iliad,” translated by Robert Fagles. The play is directed by Matt Torney, the Outfit’s new artistic director, and it features an incredible performance by Lee […] The post Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

‘Six’ Review: Long Live These Broadway Queens

Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last year just hours before its scheduled opening night. But these ladies have been waiting for centuries even, ready to give some perspective and personality to their reductive footnote in history, as echoed in the schoolyard chant: “Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” You can now add...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Falling for Figaro’ Review: A Fine Ensemble Sings the High Notes in a Corny, Amiable Opera Comedy

According to her dour, navy-suited employers in an old-school London financial institute, young American Millie Cantwell is the most prodigiously gifted fund manager in many a moon: a veritable supernova in her field, destined for great and profitable things. This is doubtless a wonderful thing to hear if you truly want to be a fund manager. If, like Millie, your most cherished ambition is to be an opera singer, it feels more like your head ruthlessly selling out your heart, leaving your voice stranded somewhere in the exchange. As for which ultimately wins out, expect no surprises in “Falling for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy