What’s on thr Easel?

Harbor Theater reopens Friday, Oct. 1 with new interior upgrades and cosmetic changes to enhance every audience member’s experience. It’s good to be back!. “The Addams Family 2” - Rated PG - Runtime 1 hours, 33 minutes - is an all-new animated movie that opens nationwide and at Harbor Theater. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To bond with the whole family, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? Playing at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 2, Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 7; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
