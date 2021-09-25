Harajuku Guy in JOHN/NHOJ Oversized Collar Shirt, Not Conventional, Maison Margiela, and Ernest W Baker
Hiromu is a 21-year-old Japanese apparel staffer who we often see around the streets of Harajuku. Hiromu is wearing a shirt with an oversized collar by the Hong Kong fashion brand JOHN (sometimes written as NHOJ) with wide leg deconstructed pants by the Japanese brand Not Conventional and tabi boots by Maison Margiela. His chain bag is vintage and he’s also wearing a MIUMIU belt, vintage rings, a vintage necklace, and a coin pouch by Ernest K Baker.tokyofashion.com
