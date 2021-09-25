CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rebels Win Big over Crusaders 49-8

By Staff Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leake Academy Rebels played host to the Crusaders of Park Place Christian Academy from Pearl tonight and added another district win to their season. The Rebels were up 21-2 after the opening quarter and enjoyed a 42-2 lead at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock and most all players for Leake Academy got playing time on the field. The Rebels added another touchdown in the third quarter and the Crusaders picked up their only TD of the night in the fourth quarter bringing the final score to Leake Academy Rebels 49, Crusaders 8. The Leake offensive line players named the IN SPORTS players of the game – Carter Walsworth, Gunter Scott, Jarod Sims, Reed Young, and Colton Burns. Leake Academy will host the Bruins of St. Joseph Catholic from Madison next week. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.

