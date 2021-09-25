Mistakes on bases hurt Detroit Tigers in 3-1 loss to Kansas City Royals
The Detroit Tigers recorded back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning but couldn't produce a run in what turned out to be their final scoring opportunity Friday night. Facing Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz, Niko Goodrum slapped a fastball into right field. Third base coach Ramon Santiago waved Goodrum around second base, a product of manager AJ Hinch's aggressive approach, but Goodrum hesitated rounding second and was thrown out at third base.www.freep.com
