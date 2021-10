According to a report from Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiggins has held firm on his stance of remaining unvaccinated, and the Warriors are growing concerned that he will not be available for the start of the season. If Wiggins were to receive a one-dose vaccine, he would need to be vaccinated no later than Sept. in order to not miss any time at Chase Center, and no later than Oct. 7 if he wishes to play in the Warriors home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO