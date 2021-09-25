CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups sound off after another abortion restriction is made law in Texas

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Colton Thompson
foxsanantonio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott continued his push against abortions. He signed Senate Bill four, which tightens the restrictions on pills that block pregnancy. This new law only escalates the nationwide conversation about Texas' abortion restrictions. SB4 bans mail-order abortion pills and restricts doctors from giving them...

