El Paso County, CO

Lane Closures Through South Gap Project Extended As Warm Temps Fade

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to take advantage of the fading warmer temperatures, the Colorado Department of Transportation is extending lane closure hours through the Interstate 25 South Gap project . Crews are paving and striping before cold weather settles in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHHGI_0c7TuFxr00

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says there will be a 13-hour closure of one lane heading north near Tomah Road starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 until 8 a.m. on Sept. 25. A 13-hour-long closure of a southbound lane at Tomah Road will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 until 8 a.m. the next morning.

Crews will be laying permanent paving two feet in depth.

Additionally, CDOT will start general lane closures an hour earlier until further notice:

  • Mondays – Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25)
  • Fridays – Sundays: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25)

Drivers should expect 30 minutes of additional drive time.

CBS Denver

