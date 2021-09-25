Lane Closures Through South Gap Project Extended As Warm Temps Fade

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to take advantage of the fading warmer temperatures, the Colorado Department of Transportation is extending lane closure hours through the Interstate 25 South Gap project . Crews are paving and striping before cold weather settles in.

CDOT says there will be a 13-hour closure of one lane heading north near Tomah Road starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 until 8 a.m. on Sept. 25. A 13-hour-long closure of a southbound lane at Tomah Road will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 until 8 a.m. the next morning.

Crews will be laying permanent paving two feet in depth.

Additionally, CDOT will start general lane closures an hour earlier until further notice:

Mondays – Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25)

Fridays – Sundays: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (northbound and southbound I-25)

Drivers should expect 30 minutes of additional drive time.