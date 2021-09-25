CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin beaming up William Shatner for October suborbital spaceflight: report

By Lucas Manfredi
fox5ny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - After leading the crew of the USS Starship Enterprise on television, Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner, is headed for the stars for real. According to TMZ, the 90-year-old "Star Trek" veteran will climb aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket for a 15-minute suborbital spaceflight scheduled for October. The trip would make Shatner the oldest person to ever be launched into space, according to the outlet. TMZ claimed that the October spaceflight may be filmed as part of a documentary special produced by Shatner.

www.fox5ny.com

Shore News Network

Employees Criticize Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin For Being ‘Mostly Male And Overwhelmingly White’

A letter written by current and former employees of Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin took aim at the company’s workplace culture. The letter, posted on website Lioness and written by former Head of Blue Origin Employee Communications Alexandra Abrams along with 20 unnamed current and former employees, criticized the company’s culture and work environment as “stuck in a toxic past.”
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
MovieWeb

William Shatner's TekWar Is Getting a Mixed-Reality Adult Animated Reboot

William Shatner is jumping on the current '90s sci-fi revival bandwagon as his Shatner Universe is developing a reboot of his sci-fi cyber masterpiece TekWar with Pure Imagination Studios. The mixed-reality adult animated series is pitched as something that can be watched as a regular TV experience, but also allows viewers to join in the narrative via mobile and table apps and wearable devices, and make the entire experience more immersive. It sounds very much like Shatner is once again looking to boldly go into new frontiers, and could well be the pioneer of this kind of entertainment as technology continues to advance at pace.
Rolling Stone

William Shatner Talks Meeting Leonard Nimoy on ‘The First Time’

William Shatner is unlike just about any other 90-year-old man on the planet. Not only does he keep busy as the host of The UnXplained on the History Channel, but he also finds time to appear at Star Trek conventions, and work on his horse-breeding business. He’s also reportedly heading up to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. If that wasn’t enough, he maintains a busy career as a recording artist. In the past few years, he’s tackled everything from blues and country to prog-rock on his eclectic spoken word albums. His latest one is the autobiographical LP...
fox4news.com

William Shatner shares his life story on Storyfile

Outer space has been part of William Shatner's life for 55 years, ever since Star Trek debuted back in 1966. Now he's part of a project that seems like it belongs in that fictional series. He's working with a company called Storyfile Life on a very modern new platform.
parabolicarc.com

Blue Origin Announces Two Passengers for Oct. 12; William Shatner Not Mentioned

KENT, Wash. (Blue Origin PR) — Today, Blue Origin announced New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, will lift off on Tuesday, October 12, carrying four astronauts to space and back, including Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systèmes and co-founder, Medidata. The two other astronauts will be announced in the coming days.
CinemaBlend

Star Trek Vet William Shatner Will Reportedly Become The Oldest Person Launched Into Space

If you’ve played it on TV, you can pretty much do it in real life, right? William Shatner seems to think so, because the actor who played the iconic Captain Kirk in the OG Star Trek series and films is about to be beamed up... by a Jeff Bezos rocket. Apparently Shatner has a place on Blue Origin, the very same rocket that Bezos launched into space back in July. If take off goes according to plan, Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space so far.
995qyk.com

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk Is Going To Space Next Month

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk is going into space next month. All of it will be captured on film aboard the Blue Origin rocket for a “Rocket Man” documentary?. He’s 90 years old, making him the oldest person ever to go to space. The previous record was set in July by 82-year-old Wally Funk.
FanSided

William Shatner will embrace James Kirk on his very own star trek

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner will travel to the stars. Star Trek introduced the world to William Shatner, the man who would bring James T. Kirk to life for over 60 years. Now, the 90-year-old Shatner will have something in common with his Star Trek character that no other actor-character combination has ever had prior. Both Shatner and his character Kirk will officially have been to space.
