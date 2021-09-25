CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Institute For Intercultural Learning Will Play Key Role In Helping Afghan Refugees

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – As thousands of Afghan refugees make their way to Colorado, one nonprofit will play a key role in helping them start a new life here. The Spring Institute For Intercultural Learning provides everything from job training to adult education for immigrants and refugees.

(credit: CBS)

Friday, the organization celebrated some of the “champions” who helped it expand services during COVID-19, including Metro Caring, which provided thousands of food boxes, and Raise Colorado, which helped with early childhood education for immigrant and refugee children.

Dr. Lydia Prado, founder of Dahlia Campus for Health and Well-Being, was also recognized for helping improve the physical and mental well-being of immigrants and refugees.

Some of the refugees who have received help from Spring Institute talked about how they are now helping other refugees.

In addition to helping immigrants and refugees learn English and new job skills, CEO and President Paula Schriefer says Spring Institute also helps doctors, lawyers and other professionals who immigrate here with licensing and certification credentials.

“And it can be really difficult for many of them to get back into work, so that is definitely an important role that we’ll be play at Spring Institute is working with individuals to actually get them into careers so they really can be self-sufficient but also filling the needs in our community such as medical workers.”

PITTSBURGH, PA
