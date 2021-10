GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to recognize the contributions and influence of Latin Americans to the United States. The Garland Independent School District is looking to honor those experiences year-round in a new social studies course. “Our school is very diverse. We have over 50% Hispanic students, 20% African American, 25% Asian American,” said Michael Arreola, the principal of North Garland High School. “We feel like if we can make things more relevant to them, then they’re really going to embrace it.” Tenth grade students in Texas typically take World History, but for the first time...

GARLAND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO