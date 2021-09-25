New security measures in place for Haunted Hills Hayride

NORTH VERSAILLES — Tonight, the haunted attraction is back open. If you or your family are headed there this fall, expect major security changes.

The changes were prompted by the murder of 15-year-old Steven Eason after he was shot in the chest and stomach at the hayride.

Each person will be subject to a search for illegal and prohibited items by a hired security company.

Weapons like firearms, ammunition and knives are prohibited. Restraining devices, including pepper spray and mace, are not allowed. The same applies to drugs and alcohol.

And anyone found to be in possession of these items will be turned over to local law enforcement.

The hayride will also require anyone under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

And no drop-offs or loitering is permitted at the facility.

The Haunted Hills Hayride is open on select days through Nov. 6.

In the meantime, police are still looking for the shooter. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact police.