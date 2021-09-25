CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class D/Independent/8-Man football roundup: Fowler remains undefeated with win over Oswego

Lamond Boyd scored three rushing touchdowns as PSLA @ Fowler won its third game in a row, 36-15, over host Oswego on Friday. Amir Anderson got the Fowler scoring starting with a 40-yard pick-six in the first quarter before Boyd tallied his first touchdown with a four-yard run in the second. The Buccaneers cut the deficit to 16-8 by halftime when Brandyn Andaluz hooked up with Moreno Fenty on a 79-yard scoring bomb.

Class AA/B/C football roundup: Liverpool downs Utica Proctor

Liverpool’s football team improved to 3-2 with a 29-6 win over Utica Proctor on Saturday. Liverpool was powered on the strength of a pair of touchdown runs from Jalen Graham. The senior scored from one yard out in the second quarter, and a two-point conversion made it 22-0 at the break. His 14-yard scoring scamper made it 29-0 in the third.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

A football game with 152 points? Bishop Grimes, Thousand Islands put on 8-man fireworks

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Grimes head coach Jason Wait had the best seat in the house on Friday night, and even he wasn’t sure he could believe what he was seeing. Grimes and Thousand Islands seared the football field for a combined 152 points in one game, a 78-74 contest won by the host Vikings. Even by the wild offensive standards of eight-man football, this was a whole new level of pyrotechnics.
FOOTBALL
Syracuse.com

Florida State QB Jordan Travis rips two crucial runs on game-winning drive: ‘They were not designed’

Tallahassee, Fla. — Jordan Travis waited until the final minute of Florida State’s 33-30 win over Syracuse to break out his longest, and most important, plays of the game. The Seminoles’ dual-threat quarterback, who has battled the injury bug throughout the first few games of the season, posted runs of 33 and 25 yards to set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s game-winning field goal as time expired.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Rain washes out Syracuse Mets’ season finale

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets 2021 season finale against the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday at BNT Bank Stadium has been cancelled because of rain. The game will not be made up because this is the last scheduled day of the season. Fans with tickets for Sunday’s cancelled game can...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Days like this are just tough’: What they’re saying about Syracuse’s loss to Florida State

Tallahassee, Fla — Syracuse lost its ACC opener in a heartbreaking 33-30 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The Orange (3-2, ACC 0-1) allowed two late long-yardage runs by FSU quarterback Jordan Travis to set up the game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. Fans and media, including the commentators from the ACC Network, were under the impression that Seminoles offensive lineman Darius Washington should’ve been called for a holding penalty as he prevented Marlowe Wax from getting to Travis.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Mark Payton hits two doubles but Syracuse Mets fall to Bisons, 4-1

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets struggled to capitalize with runners on base, leaving eight stranded in a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Mark Payton provided another big game for Syracuse, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. In the series, Payton is now 6-for-18 with three home runs and five RBIs.
MLB
Syracuse.com

Bisons pull away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo win

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped their third straight game against the Buffalo Bisons, falling 12-1 on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, Buffalo improves to 7-1 in The Triple-A Final Strech while Syracuse falls to 3-5. Buffalo (78-47) struck first in the top of the first inning. Mallex Smith worked a leadoff walk, and then Otto Lopez flied out. After Kevin Smith struck out, Gregory Polanco hit a one-out single to move Smith to third base. Tyler White then hit a one-run single, scoring Smith to give the Bisons an early 1-0 lead.
MLB
