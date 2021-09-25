Class D/Independent/8-Man football roundup: Fowler remains undefeated with win over Oswego

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Grimes head coach Jason Wait had the best seat in the house on Friday night, and even he wasn’t sure he could believe what he was seeing. Grimes and Thousand Islands seared the football field for a combined 152 points in one game, a 78-74 contest won by the host Vikings. Even by the wild offensive standards of eight-man football, this was a whole new level of pyrotechnics.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO