Doreen: No bond talk; not now; give MISD opportunity to pick up wins

The 50-page charter establishing the city of Midland speaks to how the city is to be governed in the state of Texas. Article 3, Sec. 23. of our charter specifically outlines the permitted role of the Midland City Council regarding health. It reads, “The city council shall have the power to provide for a health department and to establish all necessary rules and regulations protecting the health of the city and for the establishment of quarantine stations, pest houses, emergency hospitals and hospitals, and to provide for the adoption of necessary quarantine laws to protect the inhabitants against contagious or infectious diseases.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO