Doreen: No bond talk; not now; give MISD opportunity to pick up wins
I must admit that I was worried when I heard that the school district was doing a demographics study/student population analysis. I was curious about the need to do one right after a pandemic basically hit the reset button on what’s taking place in our community. I thought give it a year or 18 months longer and one might provide more data to be certain about the COVID impact on who’s in Midland for the long term.www.theintelligencer.com
