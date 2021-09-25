CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Vols Drop Heart-Pounding Hype Video Before Florida Showdown

By Ric Butler
rockytopinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee and Florida will face off for the 51st time this Saturday night in Gainesville. However, on the night before the Vols’ SEC opener, the Tennessee creative team dropped a hype video to look back on the first quarter of the Tennessee season. All three of the games took place in Knoxville, with the Vols’ finishing the stretch 2-1. Tennessee took care of business with their season opener against Bowling Green. The Vols were dominant against the Golden Eagles, winning the game 38-6. The Johnny Majors Classic made its debut in week two when Tennessee hosted Pittsburgh. The Vols lost to the Panthers, 41-34, also losing starting quarterback Joe Milton III due to injury.

www.rockytopinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bowling Green, FL
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#Tennessee Tech#American Football#Sec#Panthers#Gators#Pro Football Focus#Vol Football
Reuters

Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, the award-giving body said on Monday. Their groundbreaking discoveries "have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy