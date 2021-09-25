Vols Drop Heart-Pounding Hype Video Before Florida Showdown
Tennessee and Florida will face off for the 51st time this Saturday night in Gainesville. However, on the night before the Vols’ SEC opener, the Tennessee creative team dropped a hype video to look back on the first quarter of the Tennessee season. All three of the games took place in Knoxville, with the Vols’ finishing the stretch 2-1. Tennessee took care of business with their season opener against Bowling Green. The Vols were dominant against the Golden Eagles, winning the game 38-6. The Johnny Majors Classic made its debut in week two when Tennessee hosted Pittsburgh. The Vols lost to the Panthers, 41-34, also losing starting quarterback Joe Milton III due to injury.www.rockytopinsider.com
Comments / 0