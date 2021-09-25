CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Mighty Maddy’s Mission: Eau Claire family continues September tradition of honoring young daughter lost to cancer

By Carla Rogner
WEAU-TV 13
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire family is continuing its yearly tradition to honor their daughter and sister who passed away from cancer at just nine years old. Maddy Odegard’s three year battle with cancer ended in 2017. Her parents say her wish was to help other kids and families going through cancer treatment, the inspiration behind Mighty Maddy’s Mission.

