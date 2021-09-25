Group Raising Money To Send Boy With Leukemia To Disney World

NEWTON (CBS) – Looking at little Kaden Hersum, he’s a busy, bouncing boy who never seems to slow down. But it was only months ago, that his family’s life slowed to a screeching halt. First there was a headache, then there was hell.

“Our doctor pediatrician said let’s go to ER just to get him checked. Eight hours later they said he had leukemia. My whole world was just – you never think they’re going to say that. Ever,” said his mother, Alisha Jacobs.

Kaden spent five months at Boston Children’s Hospital this year. In April he received a bone marrow transplant. So, from the outside he seems like everything six years old should be, but inside – he’s still fighting this. And he needs all of our help staying safe.

“If he were to get Covid, if he were to get the flu it would kill him. He doesn’t have any vaccines in his body. His whole body has been wiped out like to birth with the transplant,” she explained.

This month, an organization called ‘Campaign One at a Time’ is raising money to eventually send Kaden, mom and dad to Disney World.

“I know for Kaden it’s a place where dreams come true. It’s the best thing ever,” Jacobs said.

Someday, when Kaden is healthy again… and that ‘dream come true’ of Disney is behind them… perhaps this little guy might realize his mom’s dream come true – was always him. Her best thing ever.

“He’s my best friend,” she said. “The resilience in him is beyond amazing. There are days where I needed to be lifted up and happy and he would always do that for me.”