Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 8

R V
9d ago

Ivermectin is one of the most important medicines ever created for humans. Ivermectin has antiviral properties that seem to reduce the viral load and helps zinc protect the cells. NIH approved Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19 in the United States

Reply(1)
3
Kjb B
8d ago

Japan/Mexico/India all giving ivermectin home care kits with the first signs of Covid19. Guess what these places have significantly dropped Covid19 cases. Ivermectin 3.7 billion doses given over 40 years- 5000 reported adverse effects. Covid19 vaccine 2 years -millions of doses given out 200,000 adverse effects reported.

Reply
2
