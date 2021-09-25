CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on bus in Irving Park after getting in argument with rider

By Sun Times Media Wire
 9 days ago

A 37-year-old man was shot Friday evening after getting into an argument on a CTA bus in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. He was in good condition at the hospital.

