Man shot on bus in Irving Park after getting in argument with rider

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three people were wounded Saturday morning in two separate shootings at about the same time in West Town and West Garfield Park. Two men, 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk about 1:35 a.m. when they were both shot in the leg in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO