CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

By ERIC TUCKER, JIM MUSTIAN and ROB GILLIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWBcP_0c7Treer00
Canada China US Huawei Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, prepares to read a statement outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (DARRYL DYCK)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges were released from prison and flown out of the country on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, just after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department over fraud charges and flew to China.

The frenetic chain of events involving the global powers brought an abrupt end to legal and geopolitical wrangling that for the past three years has roiled relations between Washington, Beijing and Ottawa. The three-way deal enabled China and Canada to each bring home their own detained citizens while the U.S. wrapped up a criminal case against a prominent tech executive that for months had been mired in an extradition fight.

The first activity came Friday afternoon when Meng Wanzhou, 49, Huawei's chief finance officer and the daughter of the company's founder, reached an agreement with federal prosecutors that called for fraud charges against her to be dismissed next year and allowed for her to return to China immediately. As part of the deal, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, she accepted responsibility for misrepresenting the company's business dealings in Iran.

About an hour after Meng's plane left Canada for China, Trudeau revealed that Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were also on their way home. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China's action “hostage politics.”

"These two men have been through an unbelievably difficult ordeal. For the past 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance and grace and we are all inspired by that,” Trudeau said.

News of Meng's pending return was a top item on the Chinese internet and on state broadcaster CCTV's midday news report, with no mention made of the release of Kovrig and Spavor.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reposted on social media a report on Meng having left Canada, adding “Welcome home.”

Video was also circulated online of Meng speaking at Vancouver International Airport, saying; “Thank you motherland, thank you to the people of the motherland. You have been my greatest pillar of support.”

The deal was reached as President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have sought to tamp down signs of public tension — even as the world's two dominant economies are at odds on issues as diverse as cybersecurity, climate change, human rights and trade and tariffs. Biden said in an address before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week that he had no intention of starting a "new Cold War," while Xi told world leaders that disputes among countries "need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation."

“The U.S. Government stands with the international community in welcoming the decision by People’s Republic of China authorities to release Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention. We are pleased that they are returning home to Canada,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

As part of the deal with Meng, which was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn, the Justice Department agreed to dismiss the fraud charges against her in December 2022 — exactly four years after her arrest — provided that she complies with certain conditions, including not contesting any of the government's factual allegations. The Justice Department also agreed to drop its request that Meng be extradited to the U.S., which she had vigorously challenged, ending a process that prosecutors said could have persisted for months.

After appearing via videoconference for her New York hearing, Meng made a brief court appearance in Vancouver, where she'd been out on bail living in a multimillion-dollar mansion while the two Canadians were held in Chinese prison cells where the lights were kept on 24 hours a day.

Outside the courtroom, Meng thanked the Canadian government for upholding the rule of law, expressed gratitude to the Canadian people and apologized "for the inconvenience I caused.”

“Over the last three years my life has been turned upside down,” she said. “It was a disruptive time for me as a mother, a wife and as a company executive. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining. It really was an invaluable experience in my life. I will never forget all the good wishes I received.”

Shortly afterward, Meng left on an Air China flight for Shenzhen, China, the location of Huawei's headquarters.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies. It has been a symbol of China’s progress in becoming a technological world power — and a subject of U.S. security and law enforcement concerns. Some analysts say Chinese companies have flouted international rules and norms and stolen technology.

The case against Meng stems from a January 2019 indictment from the Trump administration Justice Department that accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. The indictment also charged Meng herself with committing fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

The indictment came amid a broader Trump administration crackdown against Huawei over U.S. government concerns that the company's products could facilitate Chinese spying. The administration cut off Huawei's access to U.S. components and technology, including Google's music and other smartphone services, and later barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

The Biden White House, meanwhile, has kept up a hard line on Huawei and other Chinese corporations whose technology is thought to pose national security risks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the U.S. government’s allegations and security concerns about its products.

Meng had long fought the Justice Department's extradition request, with her lawyers calling the case against her flawed and alleging that she was being used as a "bargaining chip" in political gamesmanship. They cited a 2018 interview in which then-President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to intervene in the case if it would help secure a trade deal with China or aid U.S. security interests.

Last month, a Canadian judge held off on ruling whether Meng should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case saying there was enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserved to stand trial in the U.S.

Comfort Ero, the interim Vice President of the International Crisis Group, Kovrig's employer, said they have been waiting for more than 1,000 days for the news.

“Michael Kovrig is free. To Beijing: We welcome this most just decision. To Ottawa: Thank you for your steadfast support for our colleague. To the United States: Thank you for your willingness to support an ally and our colleague. To the inimitable, indefatigable, and inspiring Michael Kovrig, welcome home!” Ero said in a statement.

____

Tucker reported from Washington and Gillies from Toronto. Associated Press writer Jim Morris in Vancouver, Canada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday as the UN Security Council failed to issue a statement after an emergency meeting on the recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.
MILITARY
CNN

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou reaches agreement with US to resolve fraud charges

New York (CNN Business) — Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and the US Department of Justice on Friday entered an agreement to defer prosecution of US charges against her until late 2022, after which point the charges could be dropped. The deal will allow her to return to China, and could bring to an end a nearly three-year legal saga that has complicated relations between the United States, China and Canada.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader, promoted to top ruling body

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong has become even more powerful — after being promoted to the Hermit Kingdom’s top decision-making body. The 34-year-old woman — who served as a deputy director in the ruling party — was named Thursday to the State Affairs Commission, the country’s top government body headed by her older brother, CNN reported, citing the state-run KCNA.
WORLD
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meng Wanzhou
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Zhao Lijian
AFP

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
Navy Times

Threats from Russia more immediate, but threats from China greater: report

For the United States, the 20-year war in Afghanistan may over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain. And while the most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand. With the Chinese increasing aerial shows of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Air China#Canadians#Chinese#Huawei Technologies#Cctv#Foreign Ministry
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
Washington Post

U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy out of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
MLS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
64K+
Followers
67K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy