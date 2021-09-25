CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unacceptable,’ South Florida Haitian Leaders Outraged Over What Happened In Del Rio, Texas

By Jessica Vallejo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUzlt_0c7TrZC600

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of national Haitian diaspora leaders from Miami is now at the Del Rio, Texas border and they say that what happened there is unacceptable.

“We were invited here by Secretary Mayorkas to come and witness and do an assessment of how brothers and sisters are being treated here,” said Tessa Petit, co-executive director of Florida Immigrant Coalition.

They were under the impression that there were close to 2500 Haitians under the bridge, but when they got there Friday, “there was nothing. It looked like nothing had ever happened.”

Petit says the Haitians are in fear in Mexico, where they are being deported as well.

“We are being told that everyone is being processed and given an opportunity for a testimony, but we are not hearing the same thing from the deportees.”

New images from the border show a sharp contrast to what we’ve seen coming from Del Rio.

Most of the makeshift tents and tarps were removed from the camp that had become home to 15,000 migrants.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said about 2,000 were sent back to Haiti, the rest were moved to other DHS facilities while others are being monitored by DHS, pending hearings.

Related
Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Baltimore

Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
The Independent

US clears Haitian refugee camp in Del Rio, Texas

US authorities have cleared a makeshift camp of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The camp had drawn national attention in recent days as images of the squalid conditions and aggressive tactics by border patrol officers on horseback emerged in shocking photos and videos.US Customs and Border Protection officials have spent the past few days evacuating the camp and processing the estimated 10,000 migrants and refugees, many of whom are from Haiti, sending some on to processing centres elsewhere in the US, and deporting many back to Haiti.ââOn Thursday, the US special envoy for Haiti Daniel...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
ABC13 Houston

Haitian migrants get help from Texas group rallying thousands of donations

This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation. Tired, anxious and awaiting a new place to call home, almost 30,000 migrants were found camping or attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security reported.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

US Kicks Off Mass Expulsion Of Haitian Migrants In Del Rio, Texas

The United States has started flying Haitian migrants out of the country from Sunday. The development comes after the Biden administration along with the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to deport such migrants who crossed the borders illegally and were camping in Del Rio, Texas. The first batch of...
DEL RIO, TX
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Questions linger over response to surge of Haitians showing up in Del Rio

As the federal government was working to process and remove an estimated 15,000 migrants from under the international bridge in Del Rio, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials held an “on background” conference call with reporters covering the effort. During that call, DHS officials said they “had no prior...
DEL RIO, TX
KWTX

Texas troopers create “steel wall” of patrol vehicles in Del Rio as feds continue to repatriate Haitians

Del Rio, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As immigration agents continue to fly more of the thousands of migrants camped in this border city to other processing centers or back to their home countries, state troopers have created a miles-long “steel wall” of patrol vehicles to discourage more people from crossing the Rio Grande into an encampment under the Del Rio international bridge.
TEXAS STATE
