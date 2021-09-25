CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan Eovaldi posts worst start of season as Boston Red Sox open crucial series vs. Yankees with 8-3 loss

By Chris Cotillo
 9 days ago
BOSTON -- Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi picked a bad time to have the worst start of his season Friday night. Eovaldi was shelled for seven runs on seven hits in just 2 ⅔ innings as the Yankees beat the Sox, 8-3, in the opener of a crucial three-game series between the rivals at Fenway Park. New York plated three runs in the first inning and four more in the third en route to shrinking Boston’s lead in the wild-card race to one game.

