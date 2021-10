A gunman killed one person and wounded at least 12 more at a grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon, before apparently killing himself, police said. The injuries inflicted on some of the victims are "very serious," officials said. When a tactical team arrived shorting after the shooting began, "we found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices," said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane. "They were doing what they have been trained to do: run, hide, fight." He called the shooting "the most horrific event" in history of Collierville, a suburb of Memphis.

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO