DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Tuscola woman was taken to the hospital in a Wednesday morning crash, troopers said. The crash occurred as a Kenworth semi-truck and a 2016 Fiat 124 were both moving southbound on Interstate 57 in Douglas County. Authorities said the semi-truck crossed into the right ditch in the mile marker 197 area, which is about five miles south of Arcola, then tried to return to the interstate and overcorrected.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO