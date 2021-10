BP may ration gasoline deliveries to its 1,200 gas stations in the U.K. due to a truck driver shortage, U.K. broadcaster ITV reported. While the company was hopeful fuel stocks at forecourts will stabilise and start to rebuild at some point in October, the report quoted BP's head of U.K. retail as saying: "We are are expecting the next few weeks to be really, really difficult." In a emailed statement, BP said it was "experiencing fuel supplies at some" retail sites, with a handful temporarily closed due to lack of unleaded and diesel grades. "These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the U.K. and we are working hard to address this issue," it said.

