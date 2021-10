GLEN CARBON - On September 15, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law, marking the passage of the most equitable and comprehensive climate bill in the nation. Join Sierra Club organizer Sally Burgess and Clean Energy Advocate Jess Beverly for an overview of what's in the bill and how it will shift energy and transportation policy in the state, including in the Piasa Palisades region. Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades Continue Reading

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO