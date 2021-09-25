CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Residents roller skate at Williamsbridge Oval Park to celebrate Bronx Skate Night

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

Bronx residents were on a roll at the Williamsbridge Oval Park for Bronx Skate Night Friday.

Participants could come out, enjoy the music and show off their roller skating moves at the free outdoor event.

Skates were also provided in case residents did not have their own.

"You know, in light of COVID and the impact it's had on us here in the borough, making sure that we can come out and find ways to safely recreate, I think our parks were overly used during the pandemic because that was the one thing that was open," said Bronx Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson, who is also the Democratic candidate for Bronx borough president.

NYC Parks, Gibson and Council Member Eric Dinowitz hosted the event.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

