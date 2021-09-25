CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut doctor's license suspended for allegedly giving out fake letters for COVID-19 tests, vaccination exemptions

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

The Department of Public Health has suspended the license of a doctor it says gave out phony letters of exemption from COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Officials say they got an anonymous tip that Susan McIntosh, of Durham, would provide signed, blank exemption letters without examining or even meeting the patient.

They say a health department investigator contacted the doctor by mail and received several signed exemption letters. It's not known how many other letters the doctor signed.

It does not appear the doctor charged any money for the bogus letters.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

