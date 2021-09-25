Connecticut doctor's license suspended for allegedly giving out fake letters for COVID-19 tests, vaccination exemptions

The Department of Public Health has suspended the license of a doctor it says gave out phony letters of exemption from COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Officials say they got an anonymous tip that Susan McIntosh, of Durham, would provide signed, blank exemption letters without examining or even meeting the patient.

They say a health department investigator contacted the doctor by mail and received several signed exemption letters. It's not known how many other letters the doctor signed.

It does not appear the doctor charged any money for the bogus letters.