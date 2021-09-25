CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Spalding moves past demons, upsets No. 2 Gonzaga by finally getting it done at the goal line

By Jake Lourim
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemons don’t go quietly, and on Friday they crept up on Archbishop Spalding at the worst possible time. The Cavaliers had fallen short near the goal line for years, and they had to put away their biggest win of the season at the goal line. Their 13-point lead had been cut to three, and Gonzaga was within five yards of the end zone with a chance to win. With a slight wince, Spalding Coach Kyle Schmitt said afterward, “I was reliving” those dreadful memories from years past.

